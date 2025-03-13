New pill to transform treatment of endometriosis approved on the NHS

A new pill designed to transform the treatment of endometriosis has been approved for use on the NHS.

The combination drug could help around 1,000 women every year in England who suffer from the debilitating condition.

The drug that has been approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) is called relugolix–estradiol–norethisterone (also known as relugolix combination therapy or Ryeqo).

This is the first long-term daily pill licensed to treat the condition, and works by blocking specific hormones that contribute to endometriosis, while also providing necessary hormone replacement.

Unlike current injectable treatments which can initially worsen symptoms, the pill can be taken at home, works more quickly, combines hormones in one pill and cuts the need for visits to clinics.

Endometriosis occurs when cells similar to those in the lining of the womb grow in other parts of the body, such as the pelvis, bladder and bowel.

It can cause severe pain, heavy periods, exhaustion and fertility problems and can have a big impact on women’s lives.

Endometriosis affects around 1.5 million women in the UK but, according to Nice, diagnosis typically takes nine years from when symptoms first appear.

Nice initially rejected the drug, but new evidence was provided by the manufacturer Gedeon Richter to address questions about effectiveness and value for money.

The drug will only be made available on the NHS for patients whose medical or surgical treatment for endometriosis has failed.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said: “This new treatment marks a potential step-change in how we manage endometriosis, putting control back in patients’ hands while ensuring value for the taxpayer.

“Instead of travelling to clinics for injections, there is now a daily tablet that can be taken at home.

“The treatment can also be stopped and started more easily, which is particularly important for those planning to have children and for managing side-effects.

“This convenience not only benefits patients but reduces pressure on NHS services.”

The list price for the treatment is £72 for a 28-day supply (excluding VAT).

According to the NHS website, it can take a long time to diagnose endometriosis because symptoms can be similar to other conditions, such as fibroids, pelvic inflammatory disease and irritable bowel syndrome.

The charity Endometriosis UK said it noted the drug may be suitable for only a small proportion of the 1.5 million women with the disease.

“For those with a history of previous medical or surgical treatment for their endometriosis, Relugolix CT is an alternative option if treatments such as tranexamic acid, hormonal contraceptives, and intrauterine delivery systems have not worked or are unsuitable,” it said in a statement.

“Relugolix CT is currently the only licensed GnRH antagonist option and is an alternative secondary medical option to GnRH agonists (eg Prostap & Zoladex) which are only licensed for up to six months.

“Relugolix CT can be taken up until menopause.”

Dr Sue Mann, NHS national clinical director for women’s health, said: “This first-of-a-kind treatment for endometriosis – a condition which can be extremely debilitating – will give women greater control of their own health by potentially allowing them to get the treatment they need in the comfort of their own homes, without the need to attend regular appointments.”