NCA officer charged following alleged Bitcoin theft

An officer from the National Crime Agency (NCA) has been charged after the alleged theft of Bitcoin.

Paul Chowles, 42, from Bristol, is charged with 15 offences relating to the alleged theft of 50 Bitcoin during an investigation into online organised crime, a spokeswoman for Merseyside Police said.

According to the force, the cryptocurrency was worth nearly £60,000 in 2017.

Chowles will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on April 25 charged with 11 offences of concealing, disguising, or converting criminal property, three offences of acquiring, using or possessing converting criminal property and a single count of theft, the spokeswoman said.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime division, said: “We have authorised Merseyside Police to charge National Crime Agency officer Paul Chowles with 15 offences relating to the alleged theft of 50 Bitcoin, worth nearly £60,000 in 2017, during an investigation into online organised crime.”

He added: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Bitcoin is the biggest and oldest type of cryptocurrency, having been invented in 2008.

According to online converters, 50 Bitcoin would now be worth more than £3 million.