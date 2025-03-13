Meghan launches new ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ podcast

The Duchess of Sussex is launching a new podcast called Confessions of a Female Founder.

Meghan described the venture as “candid conversations” with “amazing women” about the success and struggles of their businesses.

She wrote on her Instagram account that she was “so excited” to share the news, describing recording the series as “absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun!”

The former Suits actress added: “Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?”

She said the women had shared their “tips, tricks (and tumbles)” as well as “letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever”.

The announcement comes just a week after the duchess’ lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, faced savage criticism in reviews after premiering on Netflix.

The duchess’ Archetypes podcast about female stereotypes in 2022 ran for just one series, and was part of the Sussexes’ previous deal with Spotify, which ended the year after.

The podcast has been created with Lemonada Media, which said listeners would hear “unfiltered stories behind the successes of notable female founders”.

It said the series would also be “sneaking a peek behind the curtain of Meghan’s own entrepreneurial journey launching As ever”.

The duchess launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in tandem with her With Love, Meghan show. Her first products, which are not yet on sale, are a small selection of jams, herbal tea, ready-mix baking mixes and flower sprinkles.

Lemonada added: “As Meghan herself navigates the world of entrepreneurship with the upcoming launch of her brand As ever, be inspired by the real, unfiltered stories and lessons learned from notable female founders—from knowing your worth, to trusting your gut, securing investors, and investing in yourself.”

A trailer will be released on March 25 and the first of eight weekly episodes will be launched on April 8.