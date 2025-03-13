Martin continues US trip after mixed day with Trump

Irish premier Micheal Martin continues his US engagements on Thursday after a mixed day with Donald Trump which saw the president address a “massive” trade imbalance with Ireland.

Mr Trump declared “I love the Irish” at a traditional annual event in which Mr Martin gifted him a bowl of shamrock to mark the deep ties between the US and Ireland.

“I’m always struck by the awesome beauty of the Emerald Isle and the strength and warmth and grit and grace of the Irish people,” the president told the ceremony which is the centrepiece of the Irish Government’s major overseas diplomatic push in the run-up to St Patrick’s Day.

However, a 50-minute exchange in front of reporters at the Oval Office earlier on Wednesday the day allowed Mr Trump to offer some more uncomfortable commentary on Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and US President Donald Trump during the St Patrick’s Day Reception and Shamrock Ceremony in the the East Room of the White House (Niall Carson/PA)

It came amid heightened concern around the administration’s protectionist approach to tariffs and tax, which could pose a significant risk to an Irish economy that is in large part sustained by long-standing investment by US multinationals.

The president said he does not want “to do anything to hurt Ireland” but added that the trade relationship between the countries should be focused on “fairness”.

While levelling accusations against Ireland and the European Union, he said Dublin is “of course” taking advantage of the US.

Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office: “There’s a massive deficit that we have with Ireland and with other countries too, and we want to sort of even that out as nicely as we can, and we’ll work together.”

He accused the Irish Government of “taking” US pharmaceutical companies through attractive taxation measures and criticised the EU’s ruling that found that Apple owes Ireland billions of euros in taxes.

Mr Martin told him that US pharmaceutical companies “are doing very well in Ireland” and there was a “two-way” economic partnership between the countries.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump (Niall Carson/PA)

The Taoiseach also hailed the president’s efforts on peace in Gaza and Ukraine and said he “hoped” Mr Trump would return to visit Ireland.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Mr Martin also attended a Friends of Ireland luncheon at the US Capitol and a breakfast meeting at the US vice-president’s official residence.

Mr Martin and his wife Mary were greeted by vice-president JD Vance and his wife Usha at the US Naval Observatory.

Mr Trump also met with Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots at the US Capitol.

Ms Little-Pengelly said he took “a huge amount of interest in Northern Ireland” as they talked about how to continue the “constructive relationship” between Northern Ireland and the US.

Mr Martin’s agenda on Thursday includes meetings with business leaders and the annual black-tie Ireland Funds National Gala.

Ms Little-Pengelly and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn will participate in the NI Bureau breakfast.