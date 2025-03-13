Man faces jail for attempted murder of ex who he threatened to throw down well

An Old Etonian threatened to throw his former partner down a well at his family’s country estate in what a court heard was a “sadistic method to bring about the death of somebody”.

Douglas Clifton Brown, who was previously found guilty of attempted murder, had argued with Camilla Welby in the car after drinks at a friend’s house then attacked her in August 2023.

Clifton Brown, 56, who was driving, changed routes and instead of heading to her house he drove to High House Estate near Congham, Norfolk, an earlier trial at Norwich Crown Court was told.

The estate, now a wedding venue, has been in his family for generations.

Clifton Brown, of Congham, was said to have become angry and hit Ms Welby in the face on the way to the well and as they arrived nearby.

She fought him off after pulling her scarf tight around his neck until he could not breathe, the earlier trial was told.

Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, told a sentencing hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday: “The case is unusual and the court isn’t often presented with a case where the mechanism of death was as intended.”

He described throwing a person down a well as a “sadistic method to bring about the death of somebody.”

Mr Renvoize said Clifton Brown had “filled the well with water from a large commercial water butt”.

He said there was a “history of violence or abuse by the defendant towards Ms Welby”.

Ms Welby, reading her victim impact statement from behind a screen at Norwich Crown Court, said she was “gaslighted” during their 15-year relationship.

“Seeing Mr Clifton Brown in court left me so terrified I ran from the court,” she said.

Ms Welby said she now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), adding: “When Mr Clifton Brown is released I will always look over my shoulder – I will never feel safe.”

The well on Douglas Clifton Brown’s family estate (Norfolk Police/PA)

Stan Reiz KC, mitigating, said the incident “was an escalation of his (Clifton Brown’s) anger”.

“It was him in a fit of rage lashing out at his partner,” he said.

The barrister said Clifton Brown’s “depression led him to take the irrational view that he would take his own life as well”.

He said the offence was “committed in a domestic abuse context” but the defendant “has his own narrative of how that relationship went”.

Clifton Brown was found guilty of attempted murder after an earlier trial, and had previously admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and making a threat to kill.

Judge Alice Robinson said she needed further time to consider submissions by the barristers and adjourned the case until April 2.

“I’m not going to be in a position to sentence Mr Clifton Brown this afternoon,” she said.

She warned that Clifton Brown faces a “long custodial sentence”.