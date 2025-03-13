London Marathon expected to take record for biggest in the world from New York

Finishers in this year’s TCS London Marathon could help the 45th event to enter the record books as the largest marathon in the world for the first time.

The London event already holds the world record for being the most popular marathon after 840,318 people applied through the public ballot for 2025.

It is also the world’s largest annual one-day fundraising event with more than £1.3 billion raised for charity since the first London Marathon in 1981.

Guinness World Records will also crown it as the world’s largest marathon for the first time in the event’s history if the number of finishers on Sunday April 27 surpasses the 55,646 who completed the TCS New York Marathon in November 2024.

Hugh Brasher, chief executive of organiser London Marathon Events, said: “The 45th edition is a landmark year for us, and it would be wonderful to mark that by becoming the biggest marathon ever staged anywhere in the world.”

Speaking with 45 days until the event, he said: “We have this incredible demand and we believe it’s almost our duty to try and get as many people as we can.

“This is about still giving an amazing experience and we’ve been working with a fantastic crowd scientist called Marcel Altenburg from Manchester Metropolitan University and looking at the runners on the course and we believe even with this potential world record there will be more space on the course for people to run than there was with 40,000 runners.”

Mr Brasher, whose father Chris Brasher organised the first London Marathon in 1981 with John Disley, said increasing place numbers mean more people have the opportunity to take part and more money can be raised for charities.

“It is definitely not about chasing a record,” he said.

“There’s so much money raised for good causes. Last year £73.5 million was raised by runners.

Harry Judd, who ran for The Children’s Trust, was among the charity runners who raised a total of £73.5 million in 2024’s TCS London Marathon (John Walton/PA)

“We drive over a quarter of a billion pounds worth of economic benefit as a result of the TCS London Marathon.”

“It’s almost like a duty. We have this demand, we are trying to keep up with it as best we can, inspire more people to get fit and active, improve their physical and mental health. An awful lot of reasons to do it.”

The TCS Mini London Marathon takes place on Saturday April 26 with around 17,000 children due to run, jog, walk, or wheel one mile or 2.6K before collecting a medal after they cross the same finish line on The Mall which is used for the marathon the following day.

“This is the 40th year of the Mini London Marathon. That will be, I believe, the biggest timed kids’ event in the world as well,” Mr Brasher said.

The London Marathon was founded by John Disley (No 2) and Chris Brasher (No 4), pictured during the 3,000-metre steeplechase at White City on September 29 1956 (PA)

London Marathon finisher numbers have steadily grown from 6,255 in 1981 to 53,890 last year.

Mr Brasher added: “The very first edition my father and John Disley organised in 1981 was an incredible event but it was enjoyed by just 6,255 people, the vast majority of whom were male club runners.

“This year’s event will be the most inclusive London Marathon in history, with more women, more people from ethnically diverse backgrounds and more people with disabilities taking part than ever before.

“We are proud that people of all ages, all backgrounds and all abilities want to be part of this incredible event.

“Our ambition is to make the TCS London Marathon the most inclusive marathon in the world and truly reflect the population of this great city.”

Hugh Brasher said ‘showing that humankind can be united’ is the ‘essence’ of the London Marathon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Among those due to take part are David Stancombe and Sergio Aguiar, whose daughters Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were murdered in Southport last July.

Mr Stancombe is raising money for Elsie’s Story, a charitable trust created in his daughter’s memory, while Mr Aguiar is supporting a fundraiser to build a new playground at Churchtown Primary School in memory of Alice and six-year-old Bebe King who was also killed.

“I think it will be an incredibly personal moment for them but a personal moment that’s shared with the running community,” Mr Brasher said. “I’m sure it will be a hugely emotional day.”

He added: “That is the very essence of the London Marathon, it is about showing that humankind can be united.

“It was one of the original pillars that my father and John Disley as the two co-founders of the event wanted to show, that the family of humankind can be united.

“We live in a world that is more divided than ever before, more polarised than ever before, probably nearer a world war than it’s been in my lifetime and most people’s lifetimes, yet on this day in London you will find people from all walks of life, from all nationalities, all ethnicities, from all demographics, come together and conquering their fears and helping one another even though they have never met before.

“And it is that spirit that we need more of in this world and it’s one of the biggest reasons that it makes the London Marathon such a special occasion.”

– The TCS London Marathon will be taking over a central London location for a special celebration to mark the 45th event on Friday April 25.

Anyone who has taken part previously is invited to submit a photograph or a video of their marathon day experience which may be showcased as part of the spectacular digital display which people can enter and view for free.

Post on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #MyLondonMarathon for a chance to be included.