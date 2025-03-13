Local government workers consulted on industrial action amid pay dispute

Tens of thousands of local government workers are considering strike action over a pay dispute, a union has announced.

More than 70,000 local government workers, represented by Unison, are being consulted on industrial action, after local government body Cosla offered an “unacceptable” 3% pay rise for 2025-2026.

Unison says the pay rise, when offset against inflation, as well as rising energy and council tax costs, amounts to a real-terms pay cut.

It will also do little to move towards a minimum rate of £15 per hour in local government, the union said.

On Thursday, Unison said council staff were asked on Monday if they would want to move towards a formal industrial action ballot, the first step towards a strike.

The digital ballot runs until Thursday March 27.

Unison Scotland local government committee chair Colette Hunter said: “We’re determined to avoid strike action, but Cosla and the Scottish Government must make a significantly improved offer, and quickly.

“Another real-terms pay cut is unacceptable. Especially as some councils are set to vote on double-figure pay rises for councillors. We need a revised offer that demonstrates the invaluable contributions of council staff too.

“We must also address systemic low pay that has eroded living standards for far too long.

“We are ready to engage in constructive discussions, but it’s only the prospect of industrial action that prompts action from Cosla and the Scottish Government.”

Cosla and the Scottish Government were approached for comment.