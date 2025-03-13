Items found with 18th-century suspected murder victim go on show

The belongings of an 18th-century suspected murder victim found in a peat bank have gone on show in a new exhibition.

The body of the young man, thought to be aged between 20 and 25, was discovered on Arnish Moor on Lewis in 1964 – around 250 years after his death.

Forensic analysis at the time found a fracture on the back of his head which experts said indicates he may have been murdered.

The man’s knitted bonnet has now gone on show at Kinloch Historical Society on Lewis along with personal items that were found with him, including quills and a wooden comb.

They are on loan from National Museums Scotland.

A wooden comb was found with the body (National Museums Scotland/PA)

Dr Anna Groundwater, principal curator of renaissance and early modern history at National Museums Scotland, said: “We don’t know who this person was, but the quality of his clothes and possessions paints a portrait of a learned young man who cared about how he looked, despite being of limited means.

“We do know that his life was cut tragically short.

“It has been a privilege to work with colleagues at the Kinloch Historical Society and with the local community in Lewis to bring his story to life and learn more about the historical context and oral traditions that surround the mystery of the Arnish Moor Man.”

While the man’s identity is not known, researchers said the clothes and items he was found with provide a “rare insight” into life in the Outer Hebrides in the 1700s.

Experts said the items found with the man suggest he was educated and may have been a scholar or an apprentice clerk.

His clothing, including a stylish but well-worn jacket covered in intricate hand-stitched repairs, is too fragile to be displayed.

The knitted bonnet is now a brownish green colour but analysis has revealed traces of indigo typical of the traditional blue bonnets worn in the Highlands and islands of Scotland in the 18th century.

Stories of a murder on the moor have been passed down through generations on Lewis, although the body was not discovered until the 1960s.

Anna MacKenzie, heritage manager at Kinloch Historical Society, said: “The story of the Arnish Moor Man is one that appears regularly in our local folklore. What happened to this young man is a mystery.

“By hosting this exhibition, we hope members of the public will be inspired to revisit the tales they grew up with and seek the answers of this 18th-century murder.

“The Kinloch Historical society are very proud of the relationship we are building with National Museums Scotland.

“They have been a great source of support and it is a privilege to be displaying these items, that have never been shown locally before.”

The Arnish Moor Man exhibition runs until March 2026 at the Kinloch Historical Society in Balallan on Lewis.