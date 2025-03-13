Investigation after ‘unexpected and unexplained’ deaths of man and woman

A man and a woman have died after they were found hurt in east London, the Metropolitan Police said, describing the deaths as “unexpected and unexplained”.

The Met said officers were called shortly before 3pm on Tuesday after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupants of the address in Holstein Way, in Abbey Wood, east London.

Once inside, officers found the man and woman, who are believed to be known to each other, seriously injured and the pair were then declared dead at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, who leads policing in Bexley, said: “I know many residents in the local area will be questioning why police are carrying out inquiries within Holstein Way. We are currently investigating the death of two people which was unexpected and unexplained.

“At this early stage, we are working with officers and local authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths. We believe that the two were known to each other, and at this time we are not seeking to speak with anyone else in connection with this.

“A crime scene will remain in place until we have conducted our inquiries. Thank you to those in the local area for their patience.”

Next of kin have been informed and inquiries continue.