Five Star singer Stedman Pearson dies aged 60

Five Star member Stedman Pearson has died at the age of 60, his sister Deniece Pearson said.

The singer – who was most known for performing alongside his siblings Deniece, Lorraine, Doris, and Delroy Pearson in the British pop group – died on March 10 and had been on dialysis.

“He was a gentleman to the very end – in every way and an amazing son/brother and uncle,” a statement from his family to the PA news agency said.

“May the memories and love he gave to us and the world be our greatest comfort. He will be deeply missed.”

Five Star had six top 10 singles in the UK charts with hits including System Addict, Can’t Wait Another Minute, and Rain Or Shine.

The group’s outfits and synchronised dance routines often drew comparisons to American music group The Jackson 5.

Stedman Pearson of Five Star performing live (WENN Rights Ltd/Alamy)

They released their debut album Luxury Of Life in 1985, and followed this up with Silk And Steel in 1986 – which topped the UK albums chart.

The year after they won best British group at the Brit Awards.

In the noughties and 2010s they performed at various festivals including as a four piece for the Let’s Rock festival in Bristol in 2015.

In September 2006, Stedman appeared on The All Star Talent Show on Channel 5, and placed third after showcasing his ballet skills.

In 2008, he starred in BBC Three reality show Celebrity Scissorhands, which involved celebrities attempting to cut people’s hair to raise money for BBC Children In Need.

He also appeared on comedy TV show Never Mind The Buzzcocks in a segment where the panellists had to select the singer from a line-up of look-a-likes.