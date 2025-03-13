Father and son hope to break world record in year-long cycle around the world

A British father and son are hoping to set two new world records by embarking on a year-long bike ride around the world.

George Kohler, 56 and his son Joshua, 22, from Norfolk in East Anglia, will cycle 30,000km (18,641 miles) through 29 countries across four continents while fundraising for Unicef.

The adventurous duo, who previously cycled across the United States in 2022, will bike through Europe, Asia, Australia and South America over the course of a year.

The pair, who will take on the challenge while carrying all their kit on their bikes, are hoping to set two Guinness World Records – the longest distance cycled and the fastest circumnavigation of the world by a father and son on bikes.

Joshua and George Kohler cycled across the US in 2022 (Joshua Kohler/PA)

They plan to set off from Norfolk to Harwich in Essex on March 29 and take the ferry to the Hook of Holland where they will kick off the European leg of their tour.

“The sheer scale of the challenge is incredible, with us encountering diverse cultures, remote landscapes and dangerous wildlife,” George Kohler told the PA news agency.

Mr Kohler, who served in the British military for 27 years until 2014, before setting up a chimney sweeping business, says he is looking forward to sharing this experience with his son.

“I know we will face huge adversity on this adventure, but I’m looking forward to seeing how our relationship develops as it’s tested to its limits.

“There are times where we will be at each other’s throats, I’ve got no doubt about that, but there will be times where we will share the most amazing joy together with the most amazing people.”

The pair will encounter a diverse range of landscapes, from the familiar architecture of Europe to the Silk Road of Tajikistan, to the vast expanses of China and the jungles of south-east Asia, to the majestic mountains of New Zealand and the Andes.

Mr Kohler said he is most nervous about cycling across the Pamir Highway, which runs through Central Asia and the Nullarbor Plain in southern Australia.

“There’s an element through the Stans called the Pamir Highway, which is part of the old Silk Route,” he said.

“It’s the second highest highway in the world, and it’s supposed to be absolutely stunning as a cycling route, but clearly very high altitude, very remote.

“It’s a mixture of excitement to go into that level of remoteness, but also a bit of trepidation on something that’s going to be quite tough, physically and emotionally to get through.”

Regarding the Nullarbor Plain, a flat, arid landscape which spans 746 miles at its widest point, he said: “Anyone who knows that we’re cycling through that thinks we’re nuts as it’s because it’s a treeless desert for miles and miles and miles.

“So there’s a lot of logistics involved in it to make sure we’ve got enough water and food.”

The father and son started cycling together in 2021 as a means of enjoying adventures together.

Later that year the pair cycled from Land’s End to John O’ Groats and in 2022 they cycled 3,728 miles across the US in just three months.

Joshua Kohler, a content creator and filmmaker, said he is excited to document their journey and to share the experience with his father.

“I am very much looking forward to taking on this challenge with my dad,” he told PA.

“We know there are going to be many ups and downs along the way but this will only strengthen our relationship.

“I also want to inspire others to appreciate the times they have with their parents or children and to make time to do things together.

“We can often get carried away in our own worlds and only realise the importance of these relationships when it may be too late.”