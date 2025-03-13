Environmental impact of North Sea collision ‘mercifully small’, says minister

Two vessels involved in a North Sea collision that triggered a huge explosion “appear to be relatively stable” and the environmental impact “mercifully small”, a transport minister has said.

And while there was currently no evidence the crash had national security implications, the possibility would “be constantly borne in mind” as the investigation continued, said Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill.

The Labour frontbencher made his comments as police were given more time to question the Russian captain of the container ship Solong, which struck the US tanker Stena Immaculate, which was carrying jet fuel, off the east coast of Yorkshire on Monday.

The 59-year-old was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and taken into police custody.

The UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is leading the inquiry into the incident.

(PA Graphics)

A member of the Solong crew who went missing after the crash is presumed dead.

Updating peers at Westminster, Lord Hendy said: “This is a challenging and ever-changing situation, and I hope that I speak for everyone in this House when I say that the continuing efforts are both brave and hugely appreciated.”

He added: “The current position is that salvors are assessing the condition of the vehicles to plan the next steps of salvage operations.

“Concurrently, the Government are conducting environmental assessments to ensure that all risks are appropriately mitigated and that the effects of the incident are effectively addressed.

“There is currently no evidence to suggest that there are national security implications, but as the investigation continues that possibility will be constantly borne in mind.”

The minister told peers: “There is no suggestion that, apart from what has been widely shown on the media, there is any substantial pollution.

“The aviation fuel which did not combust appears to have evaporated.

“I have read suggestions this morning that containers have fallen off the Solong, but that does not appear to be the case.”

The Solong container ship (Danny Lawson/PA)

He went on: “The current environmental impact is mercifully small, and we are very lucky for that.

“There does not appear to be any significant spillage of either the jet fuel from the Stena Immaculate or any of the fuel or oil from the bunkers of either of the vessels concerned.

“Consequently, the current effect on marine and bird life does not appear to be significant, but I can confirm to the House that everything is ready in case that subsequently proves not to be the case.”

“We should leave this for the Marine Accident Investigation Branch to properly investigate and draw some conclusions.”

Responding to speculation over the cause of the collision, Lord Hendy said: “It is very tempting, in an age when so much is instantly available on every sort of media, including social media, to draw some conclusions about not only how this incident occurred but what should be done to make sure that such a thing never happens again.

“It is really important for us all to be continent and to allow the Marine Accident Investigation Branch to do its investigation, draw all the necessary conclusions and follow through on the actions required from those.”