Elianne Andam’s family tell sentencing hearing of ‘living nightmare’

Elianne Andam’s family have spoken of their “living nightmare” since the 15-year-old’s murder.

Her killer Hassan Sentamu, 18, sat with his head in his hands as victim impact statements were read out at his Old Bailey sentencing on Thursday.

Elianne’s mother Dorcas Andam said she was the “kindest, most loving daughter” who was “vibrant, creative and purposeful” and loved to sing and braid hair.

Ms Andam said: “Now the music has stopped, the laughter is gone. All that remains is a deafening silence.”

Addressing Sentamu, she said he had ruined her life when he killed her daughter in the most “deliberate”, “senseless” and “evil” way.

She said Elianne was full of potential, had dreams of becoming a lawyer and would have gone on to “do the greatest things”.

“The question that forever haunts me is why? What did she ever do to deserve such cruelty?”

Elianne Andam (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Her cousin Denzil Larbi added: “What you did is the most monstrous, evil act imaginable.”

Elianne’s father Michael Andam called on the judge to hand down the strongest sentence to reflect the “true horror” of what happened.

He described Elianne as a “bright light” whose absence had left a “gaping wound”.

He said: “No parent should ever have to bury their child, let alone in such a violent manner.

“I could not protect her, that guilt will weigh on my heart for the rest of my life.”

Hassan Sentamu (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Addressing the court, he said: “I stand before you today not only to speak for myself but to speak for my daughter whose voice was cruelly silenced.

“I implore you to hand down the strongest sentence.”

Members of Elianne’s family sat in silence in the well of the court as their statements were read out by prosecutor Ben Lloyd on their behalf.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb went on to sentence Sentamu to life with a minimum term of 23 years.