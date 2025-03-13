Deliveroo makes first full year of profit after expanding shopping ranges

Deliveroo has posted its first full-year profit as it continued branching out beyond takeaway delivery orders, despite an “uncertain” consumer environment.

The delivery app made a £2.8 million profit last year, up from a £31.8 million loss in 2023.

Revenue and orders were both up 2%, while chief executive Will Shu pointed to the app’s attempts to continue branching out from takeaway food to groceries, as well as increasing customer satisfaction scores.

Grocery orders made up for more than a sixth of the company’s gross transaction value, meaning the total cost of people’s baskets plus delivery fees.

In 2024 the firm added the likes of Ann Summers, B&Q, The Perfume Shop and Not On The High Street to its shopping ranges as it continued to expand its offering beyond food.

Meanwhile, Deliveroo said it had seen an improvement in the frequency of orders and the retention of customers despite continued uncertainty among consumers in the UK.

Mr Shu said the company was “relentlessly focused” on improving the experience for customers, partly by growing its loyalty programme.

He added: “Whilst the consumer environment remains uncertain, I am confident that we can continue to deliver growth by focusing on the levers in our control: supporting our restaurant partners to meet untapped consumer demand around new occasions, expanding our grocery and retail offering, and continuously improving our consumer value proposition.”