Avanti West Coast dispute resolved

Train managers at Avanti West Coast have accepted a deal over a long-running dispute, ending the threat of further industrial action.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members working as train managers voted by 86% in favour of an agreement over rest day working.

The workers have taken several days of strike action which caused disruption to services.

The RMT said the deal delivered “significant improvements” for train managers, including increased pay for weekend shifts and enhanced rest day working payments from last month.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Our members have stood firm, taking significant industrial action, and have won a deal that delivers real improvements to pay and working conditions.”