Vodafone customers report internet problems in CityFibre outage

Vodafone has apologised to customers after broadband users reported problems with their service, with a significant number suffering a “total blackout”.

More than 800 customers reported issues with the provider since just before 8am on Wednesday, according to service status website Down Detector.

Of those customers who reported problems on Down Detector, 14% said they had experienced a “total blackout”.

Vodafone said: “We’re sorry to customers for the inconvenience,” adding that partner CityFibre experienced an outage which affected some customers.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm the issue was resolved quickly with all customers back up and running by 9.30am.”

Vodafone’s broadband partner CityFibre had been experiencing service outages since around 2.40am.

A CityFibre spokesman said: “A configuration issue was causing intermittent problems on our network this morning.

“The issue was quickly identified and resolved, with everyone back up and running by 9.30am. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Several customers took to X to discuss their situation.

One wrote: “Hi @VodafoneUK is your Vodafone not working? Even the 4G back up hasn’t kicked in?”

Another added: “@VodafoneUK @cityfibre any idea when your issues will be fixed (in Reading)? I take it something major has failed?”