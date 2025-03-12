Take-at-home tablet for MS approved for wider NHS rollout

A take-at-home tablet for multiple sclerosis (MS) is set to be more broadly rolled out on the NHS, potentially benefiting thousands of patients in England.

The move will also “significantly free up clinical time” by reducing the need for hospital appointments, officials said.

The health service is thought to be the first in Europe to widely rollout cladribine, also known as Mavenclad and made by Merck.

It has been approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) for people with relapsing-remitting MS.

This means they have periods where their symptoms get worse, followed by periods of recovery.

Cladribine is a chemotherapy drug and kills certain white blood cells made by the immune system known as T and B cells.

These cells normally attack viruses and bacteria, but in people with MS, they attack the covering around nerves in the brain and spinal cord known as the myelin sheath.

Cladribine stops these cells from entering the brain or spinal cord and attacking the nerves there.

It is taken for 20 days spread over four years, reducing the need for hospital visits and extensive monitoring.

Cladribine was previously only recommended for patients with severe, highly active MS.

The latest rollout is expected to benefit about 2,000 people over the first three years.

Women with MS who want to conceive will also be able to safely do so.

Professor James Palmer, medical director for specialised commissioning at NHS England, said: “The NHS is proud to be the first healthcare system in Europe to roll out this innovative ‘take at home’ tablet widely for patients with active multiple sclerosis.

“Broadening access to cladribine means thousands more patients will benefit from managing their treatment at home rather than regularly attending hospital appointments – as well giving women with MS who want to get pregnant more flexibility to do so around their treatment.

“This decision will also significantly free up clinical time, helping clinicians see more patients and boosting NHS productivity.”

Laura Thomas, head of policy at the MS Society, welcomed the news.

She said: “Over 150,000 people live with MS in the UK, and many of them rely on disease modifying therapies like cladribine to help reduce MS relapses, so expanding patient choice is vital.

“Cladribine is self-administered, so this decision could particularly benefit people who’d struggle to go into hospital regularly, like younger working-age adults.

“It will also benefit patients considering starting a family, as it’s safe to get pregnant six months after the final course of treatment – which is less restrictive than many other DMT options.

“We’re so glad that more people with MS will now be able to choose an effective treatment which suits their lifestyle.”

Health minister Ashley Dalton added: “We know that patients with neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis face immense challenges, so I am delighted that this decision means more patients will get access to a treatment that will greatly improve their quality of life.

“By expanding access to medicines that can be taken at home, we can shift care out of hospitals and into the community, giving patients more freedom and saving the NHS money.

“This Government is committed to backing researchers and our life sciences sector to develop innovative therapies, so that NHS patients are among the first to benefit from cutting-edge healthcare.”