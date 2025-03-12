SNP MSP says she will not seek re-election in 2026

An SNP MSP has announced she will be stepping down at the next election in what she says is the “most difficult decision” she has ever made.

Natalie Don-Innes has served as SNP MSP for Renfrewshire North and West since May 2021, and on Wednesday evening, she announced via X she would not be seeking re-election in the 2026 Scottish election.

Ms Don-Innes, 36, has served as the minister for children, young people, and the promise since 2023.

In her statement on X, she said: “It has been the honour of my life representing the people of Renfrewshire North and West.

“However, at this time I have to confirm that I will not be seeking re-election in the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

“I honestly cannot put into words how much this role has meant to me.

“It has genuinely been the biggest honour to have served the Renfrewshire North and West constituency since May 2021.

“As a young working class woman from Renfrewshire I could never have imagined it could be possible to be elected as a member of the Scottish Parliament to represent the area that I grew up in and love so much.

“I hope that what I have achieved encourages more people who wouldn’t necessarily get involved in politics to do so.”

She added: “This has probably been the most difficult decision I have ever made and one that I have wrestled with.

“However I feel that at this time, it is the right one for me and my family.

“I have a young family, one that I am thinking of growing further and while I have balanced my family life and parliamentary life since 2021, it has come with the sacrifices that being an elected member and a mother brings.”

In her time in parliament, she has worked on a number of committees, including social justice and net zero.

She says she remains committed to First Minister John Swinney and the Scottish Government until her time as an MSP comes to an end, and that she will always support causes such as Scottish independence and will continue to campaign for it moving forward.

She added: “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who has voted for me, supported me and allowed me to be in this position in the first place.

“I also want to thank my amazing constituency office team for the hard work they put in every day, to help local people.

“Finally, I want to thank my family for supporting me every step of the way.”