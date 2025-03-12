Shamrock tradition dates back decades

The bowl of shamrock presented to US President Donald Trump by Irish premier Micheal Martin is part of a tradition dating back decades.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump received a “beautifully crafted” Irish-made crystal bowl containing fresh shamrock to mark the upcoming St Patrick’s Day next Monday.

The bowl was adorned with imagery representing Ireland and the US.

The presentation of shamrock to the White House has long been a symbol of the relationship between Ireland and the US.

US President Donald Trump, during his first term in office, with a bowl of Shamrock presented by then taoiseach Enda Kenny (Niall Carson/PA)

The tradition dates back to 1953, when Ireland’s Ambassador to the United States John Joseph Hearne first presented a bowl of shamrock to US President Dwight D Eisenhower.

Since then, the ceremony has continued annually through successive administrations with John A. Costello being the first Taoiseach to present the bowl in 1956.

Typically, the shamrock is presented in a crystal or silver bowl, with both options designed to represent “Irish excellence in design and artistry”.

Ballinskelligs Bay in Waterville, Co Kerry (Brian Lawless/PA)

For this year’s ceremony, the shamrock was provided by Living Shamrock, a company based in Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry in the southwest of Ireland.

The crystal bowl was created by the House of Waterford, part of the Fiskars Group, known for its fine Irish crystal production.

The Irish Government said: “The Waterford shamrock bowl is adorned with motifs that blend Irish heritage with craftsmanship.

“The intricate patterning prominently features a trinity knot.

“This emblem is deeply rooted in Celtic culture and represents the eternal interconnectedness of life through its three interweaving loops.

“It is also an expression of unity, strength and endurance.

“Waterford designers have introduced artful references to the United States to complement the trinity knot.

“The 50-point star on the base represents the states of the union, for example, and delicately etched rosettes reflect the decor of the White House.”