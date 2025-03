Nicola Sturgeon to stand down from Holyrood next year

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced she will not seek re-election to Holyrood next year.

Ms Sturgeon – who represents the Glasgow Southside constituency – made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

In a letter to local SNP members, she said: “I am writing to let you know that I have decided not to seek re-election to the Scottish Parliament next year.

“Reaching this decision has been far from easy, however, I have known in my heart for a while that the time is right for me to embrace different opportunities in a new chapter of my life, and to allow you to select a new standard bearer.

“Whoever you choose will have my full support and I look forward to campaigning alongside you to ensure that Glasgow Southside remains an SNP-held constituency.”

As well as campaigning to keep the constituency in SNP hands next year, Ms Sturgeon said she will be with the party “every step of the way as we complete our journey to independence”.

She said: “To my constituents, past and present: thank you for the trust you have placed in me. Being your MSP has been my privilege and I will continue to represent you to the best of my abilities until I step down next year.

“To Southside SNP members: your support, loyalty and friendship, through thick and thin, has meant more to me than you will ever know. You are the best of the best.

“To SNP members across the country: I may be leaving Parliament, but I will be by your side every step of the way as we complete our journey to independence.”