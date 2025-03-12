NI Secretary to take part in St Patrick’s Day events in US

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn will meet members of the Trump administration as he takes in St Patrick’s Day events in Washington DC this week.

The trip, which coincides with Irish premier Micheal Martin and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly’s visit to the US capital, is billed as an opportunity to “celebrate the strong ties between Northern Ireland and the United States”.

The Northern Ireland Office said investment, trade and economic growth in the region is at the top of Mr Benn’s agenda.

It added that the UK-US special relationship is built on a foundation of deep security, military and intelligence links as well as unique cultural and person-to-person ties.

The Northern Ireland Secretary will advance bilateral relations with the US administration, members of Congress, business leaders, and other key stakeholders.

The Northern Ireland Office said he will promote Northern Ireland as a “fantastic place to invest, work and live”, highlighting its unique access to both the UK’s internal market and the EU’s single market.

Speaking ahead of his departure, Mr Benn, said: “The United Kingdom’s relationship with the United States is one of the most enduring, historic and important partnerships in the world.

“I look forward to talking to US counterparts and discussing ways to further strengthen our already close ties in trade, security and beyond, furthering the UK Government’s plan for change and promoting Northern Ireland as a great place to invest and do business.”

Earlier this week, Ms Little-Pengelly and Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill led an NI Chamber business delegation to North Carolina in the US.

However, Ms Little-Pengelly will attend Washington engagements alone after Ms O’Neill and her Sinn Fein party colleagues ruled out visiting the US capital in protest against US President Donald Trump’s stance on Gaza.