Man held over Trump golf course damage released pending further inquiries
He was arrested on Wednesday in connection with damage to Trump Turnberry golf course on Saturday.
By contributor Ryan McDougall, PA Scotland
Published
A 33-year-old man arrested in connection with damage to a golf course owned by the US president has been released pending further inquiries.
The man, who was arrested on Wednesday under suspicion of damaging the course and premises at Trump Turnberry in Maidens, South Ayrshire, has been released while an investigation takes place.
The incident was reported to police at around 4.40pm on Saturday.