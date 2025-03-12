Man, 33, arrested after Trump golf course damaged
The incident at Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire was reported to police at about 4.40am on Saturday.
By contributor Nick Forbes, PA Scotland
Published
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with damage caused to a Scottish golf course owned by US President Donald Trump.
The incident at the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, was reported to police at about 4.40am on Saturday March 8.
Damage was caused to the course and premises.
Police said inquiries remain ongoing.