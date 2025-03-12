King discusses international topics of great concern with Canadian officials

The King is understood to have discussed national and international topics of great concern as he welcomed officers from the Canadian parliament to Buckingham Palace.

Charles, who is King of Canada, held an audience with Gregory Peters, who is Usher of the Black Rod of the Senate of Canada, and Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagne on Wednesday afternoon.

The audience, which has long been scheduled, came as US President Donald Trump threatened historic financial devastation for Canada amid an escalating and erratic trade war, alongside repeated vows to make the country America’s 51st state.

The King with Usher of the Black Rod of the Senate of Canada Gregory Peters and Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagne (Aaron Chown/PA)

Incoming Canadian prime minister Mark Carney has pledged to keep retaliatory tariffs in place until the US commits to free trade.

Mr Trump had threatened to double his planned tariffs on steel and aluminium from 25% to 50% for Canada, but hours later halted the plan.

The King is said to have spent 30 minutes discussing topics of great concern to all parties, both nationally and internationally.

The King speaking with his guests at the Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

He is said to have delivered a warm exchange of greetings in French and English.

The audience was held to present Mr Peters with a new ceremonial sword commissioned by the Senate in the King’s honour to mark the change of reign.

Charles is said to have shared his personal thanks for what was described as such a thoughtful gesture as he bestowed the sword on Mr Peters.

The King with outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King is “very conscious” of his global responsibility and unique diplomatic role and is determined to put that to use, a royal source previously said.

Charles met outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the start of the month, a day after he received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham.

The monarch was hailed for offering a show of solidarity to Mr Zelensky by warmly welcoming him after the president’s dramatic Oval Office clash with Mr Trump.

The challenges Canada faces with its nearest neighbour were said to be high on the agenda, as was support for Ukraine, when the King met Mr Trudeau on March 3.