Kate to make solo St Patrick’s Day appearance with Irish Guards

The Princess of Wales is to attend the Irish Guards’ St Patrick’s Day parade in a solo engagement next week.

Kate, who is colonel of the regiment, missed the Guards’ celebrations last year after being diagnosed with cancer.

The princess, who is gradually returning to public duties, will award long service and good conduct medals to soldiers and present the traditional sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen at Wellington Barracks in London on Monday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards in Aldershot in 2023 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Also there will be the Irish wolfhound regimental mascot.

Kate will take the salute as colonel during a march-past and meet Irish Guards veterans as well as junior cadets from Northern Ireland known as Mini Micks.

The princess will also spend time in the junior ranks’ dining hall, where senior guardsman will propose a toast in her honour, and gather with families in the sergeants’ mess.

Irish Guards mascot, Irish wolfhound Seamus, by the feet of his handler at Mons Barracks on St Patrick’s Day last year (Yui Mok/PA)

In 2023, Kate visited the Irish Guards on St Patrick’s Day with the Prince of Wales at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, after taking over the role of colonel from William.

Last year, the guardsman gave three cheers for their absent colonel while the princess was away from public duties after abdominal surgery.