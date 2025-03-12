Irish premier greeted by JD Vance at vice president’s residence

Irish premier Micheal Martin has been greeted by JD Vance at the US vice president’s residence to kick off a day of engagements to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Martin and his wife Mary were met by Mr Vance and his wife Usha at the US Naval Observatory ahead of a breakfast meeting.

The Taoiseach will later take part in a highly anticipated meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, which is expected to touch on Ireland’s trading relationship with the US.

Mr Trump will be presented with a bowl of shamrock as the centrepiece of the Irish Government’s major overseas diplomatic push in the run-up to St Patrick’s Day on Monday, March 17.

Mr Martin has said that a “two-way street” of investment is something he intends to highlight in his discussions with the president in a bid to address concerns he may voice around a trade imbalance between the two countries.

US President Donald Trump will host Micheal Martin on Wednesday (Carl Court/PA)

The meeting comes amid heightened concern that Mr Trump’s protectionist approach to tariffs and tax could pose a significant risk to an Irish economy that is in large part sustained by long-standing investment by US multinationals.

Other matters of concern which may be raised in some format on Wednesday include legal status for undocumented Irish citizens living in the US, as well as the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Mr Martin will be the first EU leader to meet Mr Trump following the proposals for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine and the lifting of the US suspension of military aid and intelligence-sharing with Kyiv.

The Fianna Fail leader is also to travel to the US Capitol building for the Friends of Ireland luncheon, hosted by House Speaker Mike Johnson, before returning to the White House for the traditional shamrock ceremony.

The White House engagements come on the third full day of Mr Martin’s visit to the US, with him having started his overseas trip in Austin, Texas.