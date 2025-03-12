‘I love the Irish’, Donald Trump tells shamrock ceremony in Washington

President Donald Trump has hailed “the long and unique friendship between Americans and the Irish” after being gifted a bowl of shamrock by Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin.

The shamrock-gifting ceremony is the centrepiece of the Irish Government’s major overseas diplomatic push in the run-up to St Patrick’s Day on March 17.

Mr Trump said: “I love the Irish. I’ve had great, great friends over the years, and I love the Irish – special people – and I’ve been to Ireland many times.”

The ceremony topped off a mixed day of engagements involving Mr Trump and Mr Martin in which the president said he does not want “to do anything to hurt Ireland” but added that the trade relationship between the countries should be focused on “fairness”.

Despite exchanging pleasantries during their meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Mr Trump levelled accusations against Ireland and the European Union.

The president raised the “massive” trade imbalance between the two countries and said Ireland is “of course” taking advantage of the US.

Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office: “There’s a massive deficit that we have with Ireland and with other countries too, and we want to sort of even that out as nicely as we can, and we’ll work together.”

He accused the Irish Government of “taking” US pharmaceutical companies through attractive taxation measures and criticised the EU’s ruling that found that Apple owes Ireland billions of euros in taxes.

Mr Trump and Mr Martin spoke to the media in the Oval Office for 50 minutes (Niall Carson/PA)

He said: “The United States of America is going to take back a lot of what was stolen from it by other countries and, frankly, by incompetent US leadership.

He added: “I gave you an example of Ireland, I would have never let that happen but we’re going to take back our wealth and we’re take back a lot of the companies that left.”

Asked if Ireland was also taking advantage of the US, he said: “Of course they are. I have great respect for Ireland, for what they did and they should have done just what they did. But the United States shouldn’t have let that happen. We had stupid leaders, we had leaders who didn’t have a clue.

“All of a sudden Ireland has our pharmaceutical companies, this beautiful island of five million people has got the entire US pharmaceutical industry in its grasps.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Ireland had provided US companies with good opportunities (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Trump told reporters that he loved Ireland and had received a large share of the Irish-American vote before adding: “We don’t want to do anything to hurt Ireland but we do want fairness and he understands that.”

In a 50-minute session in front of reporters, Mr Trump heard from the Taoiseach that his father was a “very good defensive boxer”.

“He could duck and he could weave. He boxed for Ireland.”

In his own defence of the country, Mr Martin said that US pharmaceutical companies “are doing very well in Ireland”.

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson, US President Donald Trump and Taoiseach Micheal Martin on the steps of the US Capitol (Niall Carson/PA)

He said: “It’s about that two-way partnership. I understand fully where the president is coming from. I think there’s actually room that we can discuss all this.

“I think there’s room for those companies to grow in America, and many of them, by the way, have already announced fairly significant manufacturing investments now (in the US).”

On US companies operating in the country, Mr Martin said: “Ireland has served them well” with a strong, educated workforce and access to the EU single market.

US President Donald Trump speaks at the Friends of Ireland luncheon at the US Capitol (Niall Carson/PA)

While Mr Trump said he was “not going to mess around” with Mr Martin, given his fighting genetics, he added that Apple had been “treated very badly” by an EU court ruling that ordered the company to pay billions of euros in back taxes to Ireland.

Mr Martin interjected to say that the Irish Government “fought with them” on the EU case.

“It’s the European Union, isn’t it? The European Union is going after our companies,” Mr Trump said when asked if Apple should relocate from Dublin back to the US.

He added: “I’m not happy with the European Union, and we’re going to win that financial battle.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and his wife Mary meeting US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha at the US Naval Observatory (Niall Carson/PA)

He said previous presidents had “lost big segments” of the US economy, adding that the “European Union treats us very badly”.

“They have not been fair. They sue our companies and win massive amounts of money. They sued Apple, won 17 billion US dollars, and they use that for other reasons, I guess, to run the European Union.

“So I’m not knocking it. They’re doing what they should be doing, perhaps for the European Union, but it does create ill will – and as you know, we’re going to be doing reciprocal tariffs, so whatever they charge us with, we’re charging them. Nobody can complain about that.”

Mr Trump greeted Mr Martin outside the West Wing, and the pair shook hands, ahead of their sit-down engagement in the Oval Office.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump (Niall Carson/PA)

The Taoiseach highlighted a “two-way street” of investment between the nations in a bid to address the concerns around the US-Ireland trade imbalance raised by the president.

Mr Martin also praised Mr Trump’s work on “peace initiatives” for Ukraine and Gaza.

Ahead of the meeting, there was heightened concern around Mr Trump’s protectionist approach to tariffs and tax, which could pose a significant risk to an Irish economy that is in large part sustained by long-standing investment by US multinationals.

Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly meeting with US President Donald Trump at the US Capitol (NI Executive)

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Martin also attended a Friends of Ireland luncheon at the US Capitol and a breakfast meeting at the US vice-president’s official residence.

Mr Martin and his wife Mary were greeted by Vice-President JD Vance and his wife Usha at the US Naval Observatory.

Mr Trump also met with Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Ms Little-Pengelly, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots at the US Capitol.

Ms Little-Pengelly said he took “a huge amount of interest in Northern Ireland” as they talked about how to continue the “constructive relationship” between Northern Ireland and the US.