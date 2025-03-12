Health Secretary Streeting ‘horrified’ as aide admits indecent exposure

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has expressed his horror after one of his assistants admitted two counts of indecent exposure.

Sam Gould, 33, of Hornchurch, Essex, pleaded guilty to the crimes at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court in Ilford on Monday and was bailed until sentencing on April 7.

The Sun newspaper reported that Gould had exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in Romford, east London, on Saturday, and followed her into a cul-de-sac where she began banging on doors for help.

Her mother told the newspaper that the girl is now scared to leave the house.

Mr Streeting said: “There are no words to express my horror that a mother and her daughter have been put through this ordeal, and will have to deal with the trauma of it for some time to come.

“As soon as I was made aware of his arrest he was suspended, and as soon as the guilty plea was entered I took immediate steps to sack him through official HR processes.

“There are no excuses for his appalling behaviour. I am calling for him, again, to resign as a Redbridge councillor immediately.”

Gould resigned from his job with Mr Streeting and has also been suspended from the Labour Party.

The Sun reported that the second count of indecent exposure related to a 25-year-old woman in Hornchurch last month.