Girl, 13, in court charged with murder of woman and arson

A 13-year-old girl will appear in court charged with murder and arson after the body of a woman was found in a house.

The body was discovered at the property in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, shortly after 3am on Monday, Northamptonshire Police said.

Firefighters had also attended the address after reports came in of a fire at the property.

Formal identification has not been confirmed but the woman is thought to be 43-year-old mother-of-three Marta Bednarczyk, the force said.

Officers found Ms Bednarczyk’s body and she died at the scene shortly before 3.30am.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder and arson with attempt to endanger life.

A forensic post-mortem investigation gave the preliminary cause of death as resulting from sharp force injury, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said: “I want to take a moment to thank the many police officers and staff who are working and continue to work tirelessly on this investigation since the very tragic events of early yesterday morning.

“And, in particular, all our thoughts are with Marta’s family who have been fully co-operative throughout what has been a devastating couple of days for them.”