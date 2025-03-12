Duke and Duchess of Westminster expecting a baby in the summer

A “delighted” Duke and Duchess of Westminster have announced they are expecting their first child.

Billionaire aristocrat Hugh Grosvenor and his wife Olivia, who married last June, are preparing to welcome their baby in the summer.

A spokesman for the couple said: “The duchess is expecting a baby in the summer.

The couple were married in Chester Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together.”

The duke, one of the UK’s biggest landowners, is a close friend of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, and godfather to Prince George and also reportedly to Prince Archie.

William acted as an usher at his wedding in Chester Cathedral last year but Harry mutually agreed with the groom he would not attend amid his long-running rift with his brother.

The Prince of Wales was at Chester Cathedral for the Duke and Duchess of Westminster’s wedding last year (Peter Byrne/PA)

Hugh, once considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors, became an instant billionaire when he inherited his title and control of the historic Grosvenor Estate aged 25, following the death of his father from a heart attack in 2016.

His property company, Grosvenor Group, owns hundreds of acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool’s One shopping centre.

In 2020, the duke donated £12.5 million to the UK’s Covid-19 relief effort including funds for NHS Charities Together and for medical research and development.