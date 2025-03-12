Donald Trump backs Micheal Martin to solve Ireland’s housing crisis

Donald Trump has backed Irish premier Micheal Martin to solve Ireland’s housing crisis.

During his Oval Office meeting with the Taoiseach, the US president said the housing issue had arisen because Ireland is “doing so well”.

Ireland’s Government has faced sustained criticism from opposition parties for its housing policies.

Micheal Martin with Donald Trump (Niall Carson/PA)

During his meeting with the Taoiseach, Mr Trump was asked what Ireland had to do to build thousands more homes a year.

He replied: “You know why they have a housing crisis? Because they’re doing so well, they can’t produce houses fast enough.

“That’s a good problem, not a bad problem.”

Mr Martin interjected to say that was a “good answer”.

Mr Trump, gesturing to Mr Martin, added: “I know this gentleman, he’ll get it solved.”

However, Sinn Fein’s housing spokesperson Eoin O Broin criticised the joke between the two leaders.

In a social media post, he said: “Do the thousands of people in emergency shelters think this is funny?

“Or those trapped on Council waiting lists? Or those paying rip off rents? Or those living in their parents box bedroom?

“Or those forced to emigrate?”