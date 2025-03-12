Dismembered pensioner called alleged killer his ‘partner’, jury hears

A pensioner murdered and sawn into 27 pieces told an online friend he was the partner of the man now accused of killing him, a court heard.

Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, denies murdering and dismembering Stuart Everett, 67, whose body parts he allegedly deposited at various sites across Salford and Manchester.

Mr Everett sent emails to the friend calling his alleged killer by the name of “Kamil” and describing him as his “partner”, a jury at Manchester Crown Court heard.

A murder investigation was launched following the discovery of Mr Everett’s torso in Kersal Dale nature reserve, Salford, on April 4 last year.

Mr Everett, originally from Derby and born Roman Ziemacki from Polish parents, and Majerkiewicz, from Poland, lived together with another Polish man in Winton, Salford.

It is alleged Majerkiewicz killed Mr Everett through severe blows to his head overnight between March 27 and 28 last year at the house they shared.

And he is alleged to have then dismembered the pensioner with a hacksaw and taken numerous bus trips carrying body parts in bags on “deposition journeys” to get rid of the evidence.

Jurors were told only around one third of Mr Everett’s body has been recovered.

Ben Campbell, prosecution junior, told the jury of agreed facts, not disputed by defence lawyers for Majerkiewicz.

Mr Campbell said Stuart Everett met a woman called Yvonne Hank online through YouTube in 2021 and began exchanging emails.

“Within the emails Stuart Everett indicated that his partner was called Kamil, with a ‘K’.”

Mr Campbell said in one email exchange, Stuart Everett provided a photo of Kamil.

“The photo was of Marcin Majerkiewicz,” Mr Campbell added.

He also told Ms Hank that Kamil’s birthday was April 10 – the same birthday date as Majerkiewicz.

In March 2021, she replied to an email from Mr Everett mentioning a photo he had sent of Kamil in a snowy Poland.

Mr Everett emailed her back saying: “Glad you got it. What you don’t know is that Kamil has many tattoos but is too shy to show them.

“I will see if I can slip one out to send you which he won’t notice (he has access to my email account haha).”

Majerkiewicz denies murder and manslaughter.

The trial was adjourned until Thursday morning.