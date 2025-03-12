Baroness Mone’s second ‘core participant’ bid rejected by Covid inquiry

A renewed attempt by Tory peer Michelle Mone and her husband to access documents and evidence about personal protective equipment (PPE) deals in the pandemic has been slapped down by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

Baroness Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman wanted to be “core participants” as the inquiry looks into PPE suppliers.

The special status would have granted the Tory peer, 52, and Mr Barrowman, 59, access to documents, the ability to suggest questions via their lawyers, and get advance notice of the inquiry’s report.

The couple have faced scrutiny about the “VIP lane” contracts granted to some suppliers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Baroness Hallett (UK Covid-19 Inquiry)

PPE Medpro, a consortium led by Mr Barrowman, was awarded Government contracts worth more than £200 million to supply PPE, after Lady Mone recommended it to ministers.

Their first application for special access was rejected at the end of February, and now their renewed bid has met the same fate.

Baroness Heather Hallett, the inquiry’s chairwoman, warned allowing their application to continue would “lead to further diversion and cause significant disruption to the timetable” of the probe.

The inquiry chair also noted the February 27 application to become core participants had been made 468 days after the deadline of November 17, 2023.

“The applications have caused a diversion of resources from the hearings at a critical juncture in proceedings,” Lady Hallett said in her decision to reject the application.

She added: “To allow it to proceed further would lead to further diversion and cause significant disruption to the timetable. In short, it would undermine the efficient running of this investigation.”

Lady Mone and Mr Barrowman claimed in their renewed application that they are “the most high profile corporate and natural persons to be associated with alleged PPE procurement fraud, and the only ones (along with their direct associates) to be both sued and/or criminally investigated by the state in respect of PPE supplies at the height of the pandemic,” according to the decision published by the inquiry.

Inquiry chair Lady Hallett said they had acknowledged they were aware of the inquiry and there would be a module on PPE, but had not applied for core participant status during the window available to them.

Lady Mone and her husband stated the inquiry chair should have brought the probe’s “interest in PPE Medpro to their attention so that they could consider whether they wanted to apply for core participant status”.

But Lady Hallett insisted it was not necessary for her to contact individual companies, adding: “The inquiry conducts its work in public and rightly expects those with a potential interest in it to follow the information which it posts on its website, which is available to all.”

The inquiry continues on Wednesday, with evidence from Conservative former minister Steve Barclay and senior Government officials.