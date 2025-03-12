Antonia Romeo named as new top civil servant at the Home Office

Dame Antonia Romeo has been named as the new top civil servant at the Home Office.

She will move from her current role as permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to take on the Home Office job.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “I am delighted to announce Antonia Romeo’s appointment as permanent secretary at the Home Office.

“Antonia has huge experience delivering transformation across a range of Government departments, as well as a track record of delivery and strong systems leadership, both of which will be vital to lead the Home Office to deliver its mission on safer streets and border security.”

She replaces Sir Matthew Rycroft, who announced in February he would leave the Home Office after a 35-year Civil Service career.

Her appointment comes amid a change of heads across other Civil Service departments, and as ministers attempt to reset illegal migration policy towards focusing on tackling people-smuggling gangs.

Ms Cooper said she thanked Sir Matthew “for his dedicated leadership of the department over the last five years, his invaluable support for ministers and his many years of public service and wish him well in his future endeavours”.

Dame Antonia takes on the role having worked in the Civil Service since 2000.

She joined after working as a professional economist, and has since served in several senior roles, including as the permanent secretary at the Department for International Trade, and as the chief civil servant at the MoJ since 2021.

Amy Rees, currently director general chief executive of HM Prison and Probation Service, will be acting permanent secretary at the MoJ while a permanent replacement is recruited.

Dame Antonia said: “It’s a huge privilege to be appointed to lead the brilliant team of civil servants charged with keeping the country safe and secure, in support of the Home Secretary and the Government.

“It’s hard to think of a more important endeavour than delivering the missions of the Home Office at this vital time for the country.

“I’d like to thank the fantastic team at the Ministry of Justice who have delivered so much in challenging circumstances over the past four years. I’m very proud of what you have achieved.”