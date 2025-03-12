56% of children in separated families regularly see parent they do not live with

Just over half of children in separated families across the UK are regularly seeing the parent they do not live with, according to the most recent official data which suggests the proportion has risen slightly.

The latest figures prompted a parenting group to call for better data collection, saying the figures give “no insight into the real-world negative impact that this lack of parental relationship is having on those children”.

Some 56% of children in separated families see their non-resident parent regularly – at least once a fortnight – according to the latest survey data gathered in 2021 and 2022.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said the measure rose by five percentage points compared with data for 2015 and 2016, and that this “is likely to represent a real increase in the level of non-resident parent contact amongst separated families”.

The data had been due to be published last year, but was delayed while further checks were made on the figures.

Parents Promise, a social initiative aiming to promote compassion when couples separate with a focus on children’s long-term wellbeing, called on the Government to do more to collect data and address the fallout for children when parents separate.

Its founder, James Hayhurst, said: “A statistic that shows that only just over 50% of children see their non-resident parents post parental separation is truly shocking, however given what we see day in, day out with parents and practitioners it’s not a surprise to us.

“In addition to these data we’d really like to see insight into the real-world negative impact that this lack of parental relationship is having on those children.

“There is a total lack of data collection, or indeed any kind of child-focused follow up post any UK family law proceedings.

“Parental separation in the UK is one of the greatest, least-recognised, health risks to our children and it’s time the Government stepped up to address this. Currently no Government department takes responsibility for children’s mental health following a family separation. This needs to change, and quickly.”

Family lawyer Nick Gova described the data as “just the tip of the iceberg” because they show information from only one Government department.

He said: “The true impact of separation on the wellbeing of children is much greater than this.

“Responsible family lawyers will try to encourage parents to keep the interests of children at the forefront of their minds during and after a separation.

“The move towards more alternative dispute resolution options is positive and I hope will have an impact on minimising any damage that may be done to children.”

The Government has been contacted for comment.