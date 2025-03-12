197,000 UK lives saved thanks to breast cancer advances

Almost 200,000 UK deaths from breast cancer have been averted since the late 80s, according to a new report.

Experts said that changes in how cancer is detected, diagnosed and treated have “all been essential to these improvements”.

Overall, 1.5 million cancer deaths in the UK have been prevented since 1989, according to a new study predicting European cancer deaths in 2025.

But there will still be 173,300 cancer deaths overall in the UK this year, academics said.

Most cancer deaths among men in the UK in 2025 will be due to bowel; lung and prostate cancers.

While most cancer deaths among UK women will be due to bowel; lung and breast cancers.

Breast cancer deaths in the UK in 2025 will be lower than those observed in 2020 – with 11,400 women expected to die from breast cancer this year compared to 11,547 deaths in 2020.

The UK is also estimated to buck the trend when it comes to breast cancer deaths among elderly women – with deaths among over 80s attributed to breast cancer expected to rise in many European countries but fall in the UK.

Carlo La Vecchia, professor of medical statistics and epidemiology at the University of Milan in Italy, said: “Elderly women are not covered by screening and probably are less favourably affected by the substantial advances in breast cancer management, including improvements in chemo and hormone therapy, but also in radiotherapy and surgery.

“The increased prevalence of overweight and obesity over the last few decades in most of northern and central Europe has led to an increased risk of breast cancer.

“In the elderly, this has not been counter-balanced by improved diagnosis and management. This accounts for the increased mortality in people aged 80 and over.”

In England, all women aged 50 to 71 are invited for breast cancer screening every three years.

Prof La Vecchia added: “We estimate that between 1989 and 2025, 373,000 breast cancer deaths have been avoided in the EU and 197,000 in the UK.

“Most of these are due to improved management and therapy, but 25-30% are likely to be attributable to more widespread screening and early diagnosis.

“Given that breast cancer is now a largely curable cancer that requires modern integrated approaches, it is essential that all diagnoses of breast cancer are referred to comprehensive cancer centres, which can offer the complete range of therapies that might be required.

“As indicated by the unfavourable trends in elderly women, control of overweight and obesity is a priority now, not only for cardiovascular diseases, but also for cancer, including breast cancer.”

Commenting, Jon Shelton, Cancer Research UK’s head of cancer intelligence, said: “Breast cancer mortality rates have fallen substantially in the UK since the early 1970s, and it’s extremely positive to see that trend continue.

“Breakthroughs in how we detect, diagnose and treat the disease have all been essential to these improvements.

“Studies like this showcase the power of science, and if the UK Government’s upcoming national cancer plan for England prioritises reform and investment in cancer services and getting research and innovation into care, we’ll see even more improvements for people affected by cancer.”

Dr Kotryna Temcinaite, head of research communications and engagement at Breast Cancer Now, said: “It’s reassuring that this research suggests that nearly 197,000 deaths from breast cancer have been avoided in the UK in the last 37 years across women of all ages.

“This could be due to a combination of increased awareness and improvements in cancer detection and treatment. But the stark reality is that 11,500 women still die from this devastating disease each year in the UK, making research into how we better diagnose and treat breast cancer more needed than ever.

“Most breast cancers (80%) occur in women aged over 50, and a quarter (25%) of cases are diagnosed in women aged 75 and over.

“It’s crucial that all women regularly check their breasts and get to know their ‘normal’.”

Dame Cally Palmer, national cancer director at NHS England, said: “It’s incredibly encouraging that deaths from breast cancer in the UK are continuing to fall as a result of improved early diagnosis and treatment.

“We know a third of women don’t take up their invites for the scans which can detect cancer earlier, when treatment has the best chance of success – so I’d urge anyone who receives an invite to book a potentially life-saving appointment for NHS breast cancer screening.”

The new review, by a team of international researchers, also predicts small reductions in lung cancer deaths for both men and women in the UK.

But bowel cancer deaths are expected to increase from the absolute numbers in 2020, according to the new study, which has been published in the journal Annals of Oncology.

Pancreatic cancer deaths are also expected to rise, according to the estimates.

Prof La Vecchia said: “Trends in cancer mortality continue to be favourable across Europe, however, there are a few negative indications – these include deaths from bowel cancer in people younger than 50, which have started to increase in the UK and several central and northern Europe countries, mainly due to increased prevalence of overweight and obesity in the young who are not covered by colorectal cancer screening.

“In addition, death rates from pancreatic cancer are not decreasing in the EU, and it is now the fourth cause of cancer death in Europe after lung, colorectal and breast cancer.

“Death rates from lung cancer are starting to level off but not yet to decrease in EU women. The trends in pancreatic and female lung cancer underline the urgency of implementing stricter tobacco control across Europe.”