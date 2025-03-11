What the papers say – March 11

A collision between two ships off the Yorkshire coast dominates Tuesday’s headlines.

The i Paper and Daily Mirror lead on the coming together of a tanker, which exploded, and a cargo ship carrying highly toxic sodium cyanide.

The Sun reports one person is missing, but 36 others were rescued from the vessels.

The Times says emergency crews are fighting to avoid Britain’s largest environmental disaster. The oil tanker was transporting 18,000 tonnes of jet fuel.

The Metro’s front page says the incident is “catastrophic”.

The Daily Telegraph says farmers could be forced to sell fields for less than their potential value if they are acquired for new homes or hospitals.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says Britain’s benefits system is the “worst of all worlds” as he prepares for cuts to disability payments, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Express writes more than 260 Ministry of Defence phones have gone missing in two months in what has been labelled an “extraordinary” security breach.

The Daily Mail leads on the arrest of a migrant after crossing the English Channel.

The Financial Times writes Wall Street plunged on Monday after US President Donald Trump refused to rule out a recession.