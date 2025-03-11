Water aerobics, Zumba and yoga help trim waistlines, researchers say

Regular exercise in the water – such as aqua Zumba, yoga or aerobics – trims waistlines, research suggests.

Experts found sticking to a water-based exercise plan for around 12 weeks or more helped reduce waistlines and aided weight loss, particularly among the over-45s and women.

Researchers found aqua aerobics, aqua Zumba, aqua yoga or just jogging in water was effective at reducing overall weight by an average of around 3kg and trimming waist circumference by 3cm in obese or overweight people.

A total of 10 studies including 286 obese or overweight people were included in the research, published in the journal BMJ Open.

The findings showed that water-based exercise “significantly reduced” body weight and waist circumference in women while keeping it up longer-term was effective as well.

The researchers said more research was needed on men, who were not studied in large enough numbers to draw conclusions.

More work is also needed on the impact of water exercise on body mass index, lean mass, fat mass, waist to hip ratio and hip circumference.

The team said: “The buoyant effect of water helps reduce joint injuries commonly associated with exercise in overweight and obese individuals.”

They added: “Aerobic exercise in water is beneficial for middle-aged and elderly people, improving body composition while easing the joint loads associated with land-based exercise.”

Exercise frequency varied in the study but was at least twice a week, with some studies involving people in the water three times a week.

Kenny Butler, health and wellbeing lead for the trade body ukactive, which represents gyms and leisure centres among others, said: “Getting our nation more active is crucial to help reduce rates of obesity, which now affects one in every four adults in the UK and costs the NHS £6.5bn a year.

“This study shows that pool exercises are particularly helpful for those living with obesity or joint injuries, and especially among women and older adults, where health inequalities are prevalent.

“Swimming pools in our leisure centres and gyms are safe, accessible places that are often closer to home than the hospital.

“These spaces provide an essential health service with plenty of effective options to choose from, including water aerobics, Zumba, yoga or jogging.”

He said encouraging people to exercise could “help reduce the demand on the NHS by keeping people off waiting lists”.