US multinationals in Ireland for ‘long haul’, says Martin ahead of Trump talks

Irish premier Micheal Martin has insisted US multinationals who have invested in Ireland are committed to working in the country for the “long haul”.

The Taoiseach was commenting ahead of his much-anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House on Wednesday when Ireland’s trading relationship with America is expected to be discussed.

Mr Martin also made clear Mr Trump is “always welcome” in Ireland, when asked if he intends to adopt a tactic similar to Sir Keir Starmer and invite the president to visit the country during the Oval Office exchange.

The Taoiseach was speaking to reporters in Austin, Texas on Tuesday.

Mr Martin picked the Lone Star State for the first stop in his week-long series of St Patrick’s engagements in the United States. He said the choice of Texas was “intentional” given the strong record of Irish companies investing in Texas and Texas-based companies investing in Ireland.

The Fianna Fail leader said that “two-way street” of investment is something he intends to highlight in his discussions with Mr Trump in a bid to address concerns he may voice around a trade imbalance between the two countries.

The meeting comes amid heightened concern that the president’s protectionist approach to tariffs and tax could pose a significant risk to an Irish economy that is in large part sustained by long-standing investment by US multinationals.

On Monday, Mr Martin said his message to companies operating in Ireland is to “hold the nerve” and not “react too quickly” to the potential major policy shifts by the administration in Washington.

On Tuesday, he was asked whether he fears some multinationals may not hold their nerve and start to move operations back state-side.

The Taoiseach said successful companies operating in Ireland had survived by adapting and changing when circumstances change.

“The actual reaction of multinationals that I met has been very positive,” he added.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin will travel to Washington from Austin, Texas (Niall Carson/PA)

“I met with Microsoft last week in Dublin. They’re here 40 years in Ireland. I spoke to a number of pharmaceutical companies. They’re in Ireland for the long haul. I think what will happen is there will be debate in the US, independent of any particular European country or Ireland also. So, I think we have to just monitor the situation, see how it evolves and develops.

“We’re a small open trading economy, so we believe in free trade as a small open trading economy. It’s been good for Ireland. That’s our perspective. United States is much bigger entity, so it comes at it from a different perspective.”

Mr Martin’s itinerary on Tuesday in Austin included an engagement with state legislators at the Texas Capitol in the city, He was then set to depart for Washington DC ahead of attending a St Patrick’s Day reception at the Irish Ambassador’s residence on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, Mr Martin said the main point he will be making with Mr Trump is “how it’s a two-way street” of investment and that Ireland operates as a “powerful base” for the European single market.

While being interviewed for a fireside chat at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in the city, he added: “It’s not just American investment in Ireland, it’s Irish investment in America as well.

“We are buying a lot of stuff, a lot of American products. We have a lot of Irish companies based here that will grow, and that will continue to grow.”

Earlier, on Monday, Mr Martin met Texas Governor Greg Abbott and visited US tech multinationals Dell and Tricentis, with the latter announcing plans to hire 50 additional staff in its Cork base over the coming years.

The Taoiseach, left, was interviewed by Stephanie Mehta, chief executive of Mansueto Ventures, at the SXSW Festival in Austin on Monday (Niall Carson/PA)

He also met with businesses supported by Enterprise Ireland, introduced a panel on the Irish screen industry and participated in a “pop-up Gaeltacht” at the Department of Foreign Affairs hub for SXSW, Ireland House.

Mr Martin concluded his packed itinerary on Monday by attending a St Patrick’s reception at the same venue, hosted by the Irish consulate in Austin.

The Taoiseach and Mr Trump are expected to discuss a range of issues on Wednesday, including the war in Ukraine and the situations in the Middle East and Northern Ireland.

The Irish leader will later present Mr Trump with the traditional shamrock bowl in the White House, extending St Patrick’s Day greetings from the people of Ireland to the people of the US.

Last month at the White House, British Prime Minister Sir Keir handed Mr Trump a letter from the King inviting him to an “unprecedented” second state visit.

Asked if he would be inviting Mr Trump to visit Ireland or giving him an additional gift on top of the shamrock bowl, Mr Martin told reporters: “The president is always welcome to visit Ireland and obviously we’ll be engaging on that front.”

There has been speculation Mr Martin may invite golf fan Mr Trump to attend the 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland.

A host of Irish Government ministers are also travelling to the US this week, including deputy premier Tanaiste Simon Harris, who is visiting Philadelphia and New York at a time described as a key juncture in European-US relations.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly led an NI Chamber business delegation to North Carolina on Monday.

Ms Little-Pengelly will attend Washington engagements alone after Ms O’Neill and her Sinn Fein party colleagues ruled out travelling to the US capital in protest against Mr Trump’s stance on Gaza.