Smoke grenade mistakenly used by police at hotel stabbings scene, inquiry told

Police mistakenly used a smoke grenade instead of a stun grenade while responding to an incident where an asylum seeker stabbed six people at a hotel before being shot, an inquiry has heard.

Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh, 28, was shot and killed by police after attempts to use non-lethal weapons were unsuccessful during the incident at the Park Inn Hotel in Glasgow on June 26, 2020.

A preliminary hearing ahead of a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the incident heard specialist firearms officers were deployed and used a smoke grenade while searching the building for Mr Bosh.

The inquiry heard that while this may have affected communications between those at the scene and in the police control room, it did not contribute to the death of Mr Bosh.

Shelagh McCall KC, representing the Scottish Police Federation and a number of anonymous officers, told the hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday: “A smoke grenade was deployed and that caused the fire alarm to be activated in the hotel.

People from Refugees For Justice staged a protest outside the hearing (PA)

“That may have impacted on communications between officers, staff and residents at the scene, and communications to and from those in the control room who were listening on the radio.

“A smoke grenade was entirely inappropriate to the situation. A stun grenade was the intention.”

Ms McCall said an officer selected the wrong device from the gun safe and another then detonated it in the building “not appreciating that it was the wrong kind of device”.

She added: “It is not considered that the detonation of the smoke grenade caused or contributed to the death but it is perhaps relevant and the issue which arises is how the error came about, its impact on communications and the consequences of that.”

Ms McCall asked for the two officers, who are on the Crown list of witnesses, and five others to be granted anonymity.

Sheriff Principal of Glasgow and Strathkelvin Aisha Anwar agreed to grant anonymity orders for the seven – comprising firearms and tactical firearms officers – who will be referred to only by a number.

Ms Anwar offered her condolences to the friends and family of Mr Bosh at the start of the hearing.

Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh was shot dead by police in the incident (Police Scotland/PA)

She said: “There will be chapters of evidence that will be difficult for his family and friends to hear and reliving the events of June 26, 2020 will be traumatic for those Mr Bosh injured.

“This inquiry will do all it can to ensure the difficult chapters of evidence are handled sensitively.”

She said the inquiry has been told there are 83 witnesses currently on the witness list.

Solicitor Advocate Alan Cameron said a lot of preparatory work still needs to be done and it is too early to say how long the FAI might last, or to fix a date for it to begin.

Andrew Webster KC, representing the Home Office, said the Secretary of State will “listen and learn and will assist the Crown in the preparation of the inquiry”.

Lawyer Ross Crawford, representing Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell, said: “Police Scotland is committed to participating fully in the inquiry.”

Those injured by Mr Bosh, who was from Sudan, included three asylum seekers, two hotel workers and police officer David Whyte, who had responded to the initial emergency call.

Solicitor Aamer Anwar speaking outside Glasgow Sheriff Court following the hearing on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Bosh was one of hundreds of asylum seekers moved into hotels in Glasgow at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Speaking outside the court after the hearing, his family’s solicitor Aamer Anwar said: “Mr Bosh’s family have already raised concerns as to whether lethal force was necessary.

“A fatal accident inquiry will take place due to the nature and circumstances of the death, which gives rise to serious public concerns.”

The Crown Office said the decision to hold an inquiry followed a thorough and independent investigation by prosecutors into the wider circumstances leading to the death of Mr Bosh.

Previous investigation by prosecutors found police acted swiftly and decisively with the intention of protecting lives and that their actions were “legitimate and proportionate”.

Protesters from Refugees for Justice held a demonstration outside the court on Tuesday, holding placards reading: “End hotel detention.”

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the death occurred, and establishing what reasonable precautions could have been taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than apportion blame.

A further preliminary hearing will take place on June 23.