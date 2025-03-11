Shabana Mahmood: Serco’s performance fitting electronic tags ‘not good enough’

Serco’s performance on tagging offenders released from prison is “still not good enough”, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said, as she threatened to impose further financial penalties on the contractor.

Serco, which took over the Ministry of Justice’s tagging contract in October 2023, has repeatedly come under fire for delays in fitting electronic tags.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick accused the Government of letting out “dozens of dangerous prisoners by mistake” and failing to monitor them.

Some 1,700 prisoners in England and Wales were released early from their sentences in September last year, as part of the Government’s plan to tackle overcrowding.

In a back and forth in the Commons, Mr Jenrick said: “Under the Justice Secretary’s leadership, her department let out dozens of dangerous prisoners by mistake last year.

“Now, we’ve uncovered that criminals her department let out early weren’t monitored for up to eight weeks, as they weren’t fitted with electronic tags.

“It’s another glaring error, so can the Justice Secretary clear up some confusion – how many criminals did her department fail to tag? Were any offences committed whilst these criminals went unmonitored? And who has been held accountable for this gross incompetence?”

Ms Mahmood replied: “Every week the shadow justice secretary arrives at the House and I’m really concerned for his health because he appears to have amnesia. He’s forgotten who was in government just a few short months ago, he appears to have entirely forgotten it was the previous government that let the contract on tagging to Serco, which I have inherited.

“I have made clear that the delays that we have seen have been totally unacceptable.

“Although the backlog has been significantly reduced, the performance of Serco is still not good enough, and while last year’s backlog of outstanding visits has been substantially reduced down to normal levels, I will continue to hold them to account, and will not hesitate to impose further financial penalties where necessary.”

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick (Lucy North/PA)

Mr Jenrick also pressed the minister to rule out reducing sentences for burglary, theft and shoplifting.

He said: “If her department can’t even tag prisoners properly, why should the public have any confidence in her plan to use them in place of short prison sentences?

“The threshold for a prison sentence is already high, often criminals have committed multiple offences before they’re first considered for prison, which is why scrapping short sentences will endanger the public and will serve as a green light for criminality.

“So can the Justice Secretary therefore take this opportunity to reassure the public and rule-out reducing sentences for burglary, for theft, or for shoplifting? It’s a simple question, yes or no?”

Ms Mahmood said the Government is “going to fix the mess that his party left behind and make sure there is always a prison place available for everyone that needs to be locked up to keep the public safe”.

She added that the range of punishments outside prison will be expanded and those who enter the prison system will be helped to turn their lives around.

Shadow justice minister Dr Kieran Mullan accused the Government of commissioning a sentencing review on the premise of “keeping people out of prison who should be there as part of their proper punishment”.

He added that the report “cherry picks evidence from reports to support a narrative that an ill-informed public don’t know what they want and don’t understand”.

Justice minister Sir Nicholas Dakin replied: “Victims are front and centre of our approach to fixing the mess the party opposite left us. There is a victims representative on the panel, as he well knows, victims were fully involved and engaged in this.”

Elsewhere in justice questions, Conservative MP Sarah Bool asked whether the Government was listening to the Law Society’s warnings over its proposed intermediate court, which is being considered by Sir Brian Leveson’s review of criminal courts.

As part of Sir Brian’s review, proposals for intermediate courts which will sit between magistrates and crown courts are being examined.

In its submission to the Independent Review of the Criminal Courts, the Law Society said it would waste “money, time and energy and will not tackle the problem of supply and demand”.

Ms Bool, MP for South Northamptonshire, said: “We all agree that the court backlogs must be cleared, as justice for victims is absolutely essential. But can I ask the minister whether they are heeding the Law Society’s advice not to waste precious time and resources on an intermediate court and then ask also what engagement they’ve had with the Law Society in this regard?”

Justice minister Sarah Sackman replied: “Our priority is delivering swifter justice for victims, and bearing down on the crown court backlog.”

She added: “We’ve got to have a whole system reform, but by excluding those options I fear that we wouldn’t be gripping the problem.”