Michael Sheen, Anton Du Beke and Donald Trump’s niece among Hay Festival line-up

Welsh actor Michael Sheen, Strictly judge Anton Du Beke and the niece of US President Donald Trump are among the Hay Festival line-up for 2025.

The long-running arts and literature event will also feature musicians Billy Ocean, Paloma Faith and Brian Eno, children’s author Jacqueline Wilson, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, Conclave writer Robert Harris, artist Grayson Perry, and leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey.

British author and playwright Hanif Kureishi, who fainted in December 2022 while on holiday in Rome and woke up without the use of his hands, arms and legs and brought out the memoir Shattered about his experience, will also be at the 38th spring edition of the festival in Hay-on-Wye, Wales.

Anton Du Beke has written several novels (Ian West/PA)

The event will also see Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of late Russian activist and politician Alexei Navalny, BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty, campaign group Led by Donkeys, TV presenters Katie Piper and Stacey Dooley, Bad Sisters and Catastrophe actress Sharon Horgan, and The Good Place star Jameela Jamil appear.

The Hay Festival president, actor and comedian Sir Stephen Fry, said: “I am delighted to be returning to Hay Festival – one of my favourite places on earth – to talk about my new book, Odyssey, and join debates and discussions across the festival field.

“Besides the fun and joy of gathering to share stories, it is also the antidote to disinformation and division. There is space for everyone in this carnival of ideas and I hope to see you there.”

Sir Stephen Fry is president of the festival (Ian West/PA)

Mary Trump, who wrote Too Much And Never Enough, will give an insight into her family including her uncle Mr Trump, while British politicians Diane Abbott, former chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Lord Michael Heseltine and Lord Graham Brady speak about their books.

Du Beke has brought out several novels and will speak about his new fiction work Monte Carlo By Moonlight, while Good Omens and Underworld star Sheen will host a storytelling event.

There will also be events with former BBC journalist Jon Sopel, ex-White House communications director turned podcast host Anthony Scaramucci, the National Poet of Wales Hanan Issa, Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, and comedians Miranda Hart and Katherine Ryan.

Hay Festival global chief executive Julie Finch said: “Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen the speed at which our world can change and the high stakes for our times.

Singer Paloma Faith is among the line-up (Ian West/PA)

“Here’s a Hay Festival programme to tackle our shared challenges head-on with purpose and hope, celebrating new ideas and the power of storytelling to improve our lives.

“Woven throughout you’ll find our core themes for 2025 – the impacts of AI, health and wellbeing, new political orders and intergenerational exchanges – plus, as we celebrate 20 years since our first overseas event, we open more global exchange through new platforms.

“This is a festival for everyone. Join us in a world of different ideas.”

Adapting stories for the screen will be explored with The Other Bennet Sister author Janice Hadlow and Jane Tranter, co-founder of the Doctor Who production company Bad Wolf, with Harris, while Armstrong and Horgan will give insights on TV.

Sharon Horgan has written and starred in Bad Sisters and Catastrophe (Ian West/PA)

There is drama from Succession actress Harriet Walter, who shares She Speaks! What Shakespeare’s Women Might Have Said, while The Lion King songwriter Sir Tim Rice presents an evening of musical hits as Ocean performs.

Crime fiction and thrillers will also be explored, with Countdown star Susie Dent, comedian Julian Clary, broadcaster Reverend Richard Coles, BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine and Good Morning Britain presenter Rob Rinder presenting their works.

Other highlights include Bridget Jones’s Diary star Jim Broadbent joining comic artist Dix to launch his new book, The Idris File, Labyrinth author Kate Mosse in conversation with Wilson about her upcoming adult novel Picture Imperfect, poet John Cooper Clarke, Welsh rugby star Dan Biggar and Albanian prime minister Edi Rama.

The Hay Festival will have more than 600 events from May 22 to June 1.