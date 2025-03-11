Mandelson can be ‘champion’ for NI in US, Little-Pengelly says

The appointment of Peter Mandelson as the UK Ambassador to the US is a “huge opportunity for Northern Ireland”, the deputy First Minister has said.

DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly met Lord Mandelson at the British Embassy in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Little-Pengelly said his previous work as Northern Ireland Secretary provided a chance for the ambassador to be a “real champion” for the region.

Having Peter Mandelson as British ambassador to the United States is a ‘huge opportunity’ for Northern Ireland, Emma Little-Pengelly has said (Carl Court/PA)

She said: “We had a detailed and productive meeting on a wide range of issues today. This includes on ongoing international issues, the engagements in the White House coming up this week and on how better we can work together to promote Northern Ireland as part of the Embassy work in the USA.

“Lord Mandelson served as our Secretary of State and has a detailed knowledge and understanding of Northern Ireland. This provides a huge opportunity to have a real champion in Washington who will promote Northern Ireland as the UK Ambassador.

“This is particularly the case as we head towards the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“Many from what is now Northern Ireland were the founding fathers of the United States. The potential to use our shared heritage and history as a way of promoting Northern Ireland is significant.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said she and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons will be “seeking to harness” those opportunities during their engagements in the US.

Meanwhile, the Ulster American Folk Park in Co Tyrone is to receive a £750,000 funding boost as part of a drive to increase cultural and heritage links with the US.

The announcement was made by Mr Lyons during a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

The museum tells the story of the emigration of people from Ulster to North America in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Mr Lyons said: “It is fitting that I announce this investment in the Ulster American Folk Park The Journey Ahead project at the iconic Smithsonian in Washington.

“The museum chronicles the history of emigration from Ulster to the United States and its profound impact on the formation of modern America.

“This announcement is the first step in unlocking over £20 million through the Mid South West Growth Deal, an investment which will transform what the museum can offer, enhancing the visitor experience and driving tourism to the wider area.”

He added: “Our story and the heritage we share with the US is a history worth telling.

“Our connections make Northern Ireland a deeply resonant tourist destination for many Americans wishing to learn more about their Ulster Scots roots.

“I want to ensure we can attract these visitors and share the story of their ancestors’ journey from our local shores, providing visitors with new ways to engage with this captivating narrative.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons with Dr Lonnie Bunch III, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution at the Divided Communities: Difficult Histories symposium in Washington (Kevin Boyes/PA)

The funding will modernise the museum’s welcome centre with updated interpretation and exhibitions.

It will also enhance the immersive storytelling experience across the open-air museum.

Mr Lyons was joined by Kathryn Thompson, chief executive of National Museums NI and Professor Margaret Topping, pro-vice-chancellor for global engagement at Queen’s University Belfast.