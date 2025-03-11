Man who murdered partner’s cousin jailed for at least 15 years

A man who murdered his partner’s cousin in an attack in which the victim was repeatedly bludgeoned to the head while he slept has been told he must serve 15 years in prison before he can be considered for release.

Belfast Crown Court heard that the injuries suffered by 25-year-old Denis Shearer when he was attacked in Bangor, Co Down, in February 2021, were so severe that it was originally believed he had been shot with a shotgun.

Timothy Walker, 43, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, admitted the murder, while his partner Natalie Brannigan, 42, from The Green in Holywood, admitted a charge of assisting an offender.

During a sentencing hearing, Mr Justice O’Hara said Mr Shearer had been in foster care for most of his life, and was still living with foster parents when he was killed.

He said an allegation had been made against Mr Shearer shortly before he was murdered, which had been reported to police.

The judge said Walker and Brannigan had been at a party in Holywood on the night of February 28 2021.

He said both had drunk to excess and left separately.

Mr Justice O’Hara said at around 3am Walker drove to the Bangor address where Mr Shearer lived.

He broke the locks of the doors and closed the door of Mr Shearer’s foster parents’ bedrooms before going into Mr Shearer’s room where he was asleep.

The judge said: “At that point Walker attacked him by repeatedly striking him on the head with a blunt weapon.

“At least nine forceful blows were inflicted, causing severe injury to the brain and extensive fracturing of the skull.”

The judge said Mr Shearer’s foster parents heard a loud bang and went to his room where there was blood on the bed, walls and ceiling.

He said Walker had then returned to the party in Holywood where Brannigan drove to meet him.

Walker then drove to north Belfast where he burnt his car before being picked up by Brannigan.

Mr Shearer died in hospital nine days after the attack.

A judge told Belfast Crown Court that he had no doubt Timothy Walker set out to murder Denis Shearer (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Justice O’Hara told the court that police soon found CCTV and other evidence which linked Walker and Brannigan to the incident.

Walker had initially made partial admissions to the police but later claimed he had no memory of the attack and had been hearing voices in his head.

The judge said he accepted Walker had a long history of mental health issues but did not accept his claim that he had no recollection of the events on the night Mr Shearer was murdered.

The two defendants pleaded guilty in December of last year.

Mr Justice O’Hara said he had received victim impact statements from Mr Shearer’s birth parents and his foster mother.

The statement from his birth mother said the “hardest decision” she has ever had to make was to turn off her son’s life-support machine following his death.

The statement from his foster mother said: “Life will never be the same again.

“I have constant flashbacks and a dark cloud hangs over me permanently.”

Delivering sentence, Mr Justice O’Hara said the prosecution had pointed to a number of aggravating factors.

He said: “It was a brutal and sustained attack involving significant force where extensive and multiple injuries were inflicted.

“In fact the injuries were so bad they were initially believed to be the result of gunshot wounds.”

The judge said: “In my judgment, the inescapable fact is that Walker’s actions that night, even in his drunken state, were quite deliberate.”

He added: “I do not believe that anyone, even if drunk, who goes into another man’s house and beats him on the head with a blunt instrument multiple times causing terrible injuries, has anything else on his mind than murder.”

He said he had already imposed a life sentence on Walker and was now setting a tariff of 15 years before he could be considered for release by parole commissioners.

Mr Justice O’Hara said: “At the heart of this case, with all its medical reports, expert opinions and legal submissions is one simple truth.

“Namely that in the early hours of 28th February 2021 Walker drove to Denis Shearer’s home and murdered him.

“In doing so he has caused terrible long-term damage to those who knew, loved and cared for Denis Shearer.”

Brannigan was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years.