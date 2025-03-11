Man arrested on suspicion of murder over missing woman who vanished in September

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the disappearance of a 54-year-old woman who has been missing since September.

Nazire Koreli, from Welling, south-east London, has not been seen since September last year, but was only reported missing to the police on February 28.

Detectives said she has lots of friends in the area and are appealing for anyone who has seen her since September to contact them.

She is described as slim, with light brown hair and olive skin.

A man aged in his fifties was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “Our officers have made multiple inquiries to locate Nazire.

“We are keeping an open mind and this is currently being managed as a missing person investigation.

“Officers have arrested a man in connection with Nazire’s disappearance who remains in custody.

“Nazire had many friends and acquaintances in the Bexley area, so we are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen her from September 2024 to March this year.”

Anyone with information can submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal here https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS25X50-PO1 or contact police on 101 or on X @MetCC quoting the reference CAD 8315 of March 5.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.