King plants tree near Palace lake to celebrate Commonwealth forest network

The King has planted a red maple tree at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the success of a global network of Commonwealth forests created in tribute to his late mother.

Charles used a spade to shovel dirt at the base of the Acer rubrum, “October Glory” near the lake’s edge in the gardens of the royal residence to commemorate the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC).

The King, a passionate gardener and environmentalist, personally chose the species of sapling, which is known for its striking display of scarlet leaves in the autumn.

The King and members of the Royal Commonwealth Society look up at the newly-planted maple tree (Aaron Chown/PA)

He was said to have spotted one of the other October Glories in the grounds some time ago and decided it would be a perfect addition next to the lake.

The monarch used a watering can to give the young tree its first drink in its new home on Tuesday.

Charles is known for saying “Good luck tree” at each official tree planting, followed by a ritual of touching the trunk for luck.

The King waters the tree (Aaron Chown/PA)

The tree, the third of its kind in the Palace gardens, also stands in recognition of the King’s “longstanding commitment to environmental conservation and the enduring bond between the nations of the Commonwealth”, Buckingham Palace said.

The QCC project was launched in 2015 to encourage Commonwealth countries to create a network of protected areas of forest to mark Elizabeth II’s lifetime of service as head of the family of nations.

Some 54 countries have since taken part, dedicating more than 115 sites and projects, and conserving nearly 12 million hectares of indigenous forests including botanical gardens in the Caribbean and a gene bank of forest in Rwanda.

The plaque on show next to the tree (Aaron Chown/PA)

It is understood the King selected the maple tree some time ago.

The red maple leaf features on the Canadian flag but it is understood the sapling was chosen for its appearance, rather than to signify support for Canada amid its trade war with its neighbouring US.