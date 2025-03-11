Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan died from cocktail of drugs, coroner told

Hollyoaks and reality TV star Paul Danan died from a cocktail of drugs including cocaine and heroin, a coroner has heard.

The actor, 36, played bad boy Sol Patrick from 1997 to 2001 on the Channel 4 soap and was later known for his reality TV appearances, including on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Love Island.

An inquest into Danan’s death was opened and adjourned before Maria Voisin, senior coroner for Avon, at Avon Coroner’s Court on Tuesday morning.

Coroner’s officer Alexis Camp told the hearing that Danan was pronounced dead at his home in Brislington, Bristol, at 5.20pm on January 15.

His body was identified at the scene by his partner, Melissa Crooks.

Ms Camp said: “The circumstances are that Mr Danan was found unresponsive at his home address.

“Emergency services attended and confirmed he had sadly died. A post-mortem has taken place and samples have been removed for further analysis.”

The court heard that the provisional cause of Danan’s death is combined toxicity of heroin, methadone, coedine, pregabalin, cocaine and zopiclone, contributed to by benzodiazepine use.

Ms Camp added: “I understand there are no family concerns.”

Statements will be taken from Danan’s GP, family, police, the ambulance service and inquiries are ongoing with Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust (AWP), she said.

Ms Camp said: “No note was left.”

The coroner set a provisional date of May 28 for Danan’s full inquest hearing.

Danan had been due to appear for a plea hearing at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on January 16 after being charged with being in possession of cocaine and cannabis, according to court documents.

He was also accused of driving whilst under the influence of drugs on October 2 last year, in Warrington, Cheshire.

Danan had been open about his struggles with addiction, with entering rehab and trying to recover.