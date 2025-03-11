Government backs proposal for paid bereavement leave to cover miscarriage

The Government has agreed to ensure women and their partners are entitled to paid bereavement leave if they experience a miscarriage.

Business minister Justin Madders said the Government “fully accepts” the principle of bereavement leave for pregnancy loss and will work with MPs and peers to amend the Employment Rights Bill.

His commitment came in response to amendments tabled by Labour MP Sarah Owen, who chairs the Women and Equalities Committee which recommended changes to the law.

Since April 2020 employees can be eligible for statutory parental bereavement leave and pay if there is a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy, but there is no specific leave for a pre-24 week loss in the form of miscarriage.

In January, the committee said the two-week leave period should be also made available to those bereaved as a result of pre-24 week pregnancy loss.

The committee said an estimated more than one in five pregnancies end before 24 weeks, with between 10% and 20% of pregnancies ending in the first 12 weeks, known as early miscarriage.

Mr Madders, speaking during the Bill’s report stage, told the Commons on Tuesday: “I am grateful to the work of the Women and Equalities Committee for raising the important issue of miscarriage leave.

“The loss of a baby at any stage is an incredibly difficult personal experience and the inquiry they conducted demonstrated a clear gap in support for those who experience pregnancy loss and need time to recover and grieve.”

Business minister Justin Madders addresses the Commons during the Employment Rights Bill’s report stage (UK Parliament/House of Commons/PA)

Mr Madders said Ms Owen has shown “great courage” in previously speaking of her own loss, and he also paid tribute to campaigners.

The minister said: “We have heard them. We fully accept the principle of bereavement leave for pregnancy loss, as raised in the amendments, and we look forward to further discussions with (Ms Owen) and (peers) as the Bill moves on to its next stages in the Lords.

“Bereavement is not an illness, it’s not a holiday and it does need its own special category.”