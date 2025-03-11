Girl, 13, charged with murder and arson after body of woman found in house

A 13-year-old girl has been charged with murder and arson after the body of a woman was found in a house.

The body was discovered at the property in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, shortly after 3am on Monday, Northamptonshire Police said.

Firefighters had also attended the address after reports of a fire at the property.

Formal identification has not been confirmed but the woman is thought to be mother-of-three Marta Bednarczyk, 43, the force said.

Officers found Marta and she died at the scene shortly before 3.30am.

A forensic post-mortem examination gave the preliminary cause of death as resulting from sharp force injury, police said.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Monday and has now been charged with murder and arson with attempt to endanger life.

Police are asking people to avoid the immediate area.

Detective chief inspector Johnny Campbell said: “I want to take a moment to thank the many police officers and staff who are working and continue to work tirelessly on this investigation since the very tragic events of early yesterday morning.

“And, in particular, all our thoughts are with Marta’s family who have been fully co-operative throughout what has been a devastating couple of days for them.

“Given the developments this evening, we will be making no further comment at this time.”

The girl will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.