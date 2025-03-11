German military could launch intelligence satellites from Scotland

Intelligence-gathering satellites could be launched into space from Scotland under an initiative involving the German military.

In a bid to strengthen Europe’s defence links, the German air force’s space command wants to use SaxaVord Spaceport for “sovereign launch” capabilities.

It will mean the spaceport on Unst in the Shetland Islands will carry out launches of military as well as commercial satellites.

“Sovereign launch” refers to the ability to reach space quickly and independently in the event of a conflict or disruption to vital satellites.

RFA plans to launch from Unst this year (Rocket Factory Augsburg/PA)

Some in the space industry have pointed out that the US holds the vast majority of the world’s sovereign launch capability, while Europe currently has almost no equivalent.

The approach of the Trump administration to transatlantic security has led to European countries reconsidering their defence priorities.

A German company, Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA), hopes to carry out the first satellite launch from UK soil and is planning to blast off from the privately-owned SaxaVord later this year.

RFA and SaxaVord made the announcement at the SpaceComm expo in London’s Docklands on Tuesday.

SaxaVord chief executive Frank Strang said: “We have all our licences for orbital vertical launch already in place, and we are putting the finishing touches to infrastructure on site to support our partners – in particular Rocket Factory Augsburg, which has made a significant financial investment in our spaceport.

“We live in an unpredictable and ever more dangerous world and space as a domain has an ever increasing role to play in keeping us secure and protecting our economies.

“The UK and Europe have an asset in SaxaVord that can play a huge role in maintaining the status quo and, combined with RFA, a capability that can help defend our combined interests.”

Major General Michael Traut, commander of the German air force’s space command, said: “For me, it has even become more important to strengthen links between our traditional European partners, especially in regard to space.

“What we are seeing today between German and UK companies is very encouraging. Having access to sovereign launch will be very important for our security.”

RFA co-founder Jorn Spurmann said: “By combining cutting-edge launch technology with SaxaVord’s strategic location, we are reinforcing the backbone of a resilient, agile European defence network in space.”